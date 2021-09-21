Menu
Beverly Cline
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Cline, Beverly

October 10, 1935 - September 17, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Maurer Sr and Agnes Johnson; loving husband, Don Cline; sister, Betty Cooper; and brothers, Elmer Maurer Jr and Alvin Maurer. Survived by her four children, Doug Johnson, Roxanne Russo, Michael Hargis, and Michelle Hargis; niece, Kathern Kocsis; siblings, Barbara Howard, Roy Maurer Sr, and Joan Westadt; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces. Bev lived her life to the fullest, spreading love and kindness to everyone she knew. We are at peace knowing she has been reunited with the love of her life once again.

VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 5-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow. Memorials in Bev's name are suggested for the Alzheimer's Association.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss mike and family ... God Bless you ate this time .. Matt
Matt Roos
Friend
September 21, 2021
