Cline, Beverly
October 10, 1935 - September 17, 2021
Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Maurer Sr and Agnes Johnson; loving husband, Don Cline; sister, Betty Cooper; and brothers, Elmer Maurer Jr and Alvin Maurer. Survived by her four children, Doug Johnson, Roxanne Russo, Michael Hargis, and Michelle Hargis; niece, Kathern Kocsis; siblings, Barbara Howard, Roy Maurer Sr, and Joan Westadt; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces. Bev lived her life to the fullest, spreading love and kindness to everyone she knew. We are at peace knowing she has been reunited with the love of her life once again.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 5-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow. Memorials in Bev's name are suggested for the Alzheimer's Association
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.