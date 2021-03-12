Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Ann Hubenka
ABOUT
Benson High School
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Hubenka, Beverly Ann (Conklin)

April 10, 1931 - March 9, 2021

Beverly Ann Hubenka (Conklin), a proud and lifelong resident of Omaha and Bellevue, passed away March 9, 2021 at the age of 89 and 11 months. Beverly was a graduate of Benson High School and Creighton University. Beverly was one of the first women to graduate from Creighton University. She was married to Dr. Lloyd J Hubenka who proceeded her in death in 1982. Beverly was very proud of her four children, Jayne Hubenka of Denver, Colorado, Evan Hubenka of Detroit, Naomi Mercier of Boston, and Sara Johnson of Charleston, South Carolina. She is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
She was an amazing woman and a great friend. I’m grateful for the time we spent together. I will cherish the long talks on the porch when it was nice enjoying our favorite candy Reese's pieces and enjoying nature. I’ll miss sipping hot cocoa at the table eating pound cake during the winter while listening to her amazing stories. She was beautiful, smart, fearless and funny woman. She loved her kids dearly and was a proud grandmother. She will forever have a place in my heart and will be missed dearly. My deepest condolences.
Shannon Flemming
Friend
March 16, 2021
Bev was my boss at St. Joseph Center for Mental Health. We kept in touch on Facebook. I just loved her! So very sorry for you loss.
Marcelyn Rogers
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results