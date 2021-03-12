She was an amazing woman and a great friend. I’m grateful for the time we spent together. I will cherish the long talks on the porch when it was nice enjoying our favorite candy Reese's pieces and enjoying nature. I’ll miss sipping hot cocoa at the table eating pound cake during the winter while listening to her amazing stories. She was beautiful, smart, fearless and funny woman. She loved her kids dearly and was a proud grandmother. She will forever have a place in my heart and will be missed dearly. My deepest condolences.

Shannon Flemming Friend March 16, 2021