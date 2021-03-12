Hubenka, Beverly Ann (Conklin)
April 10, 1931 - March 9, 2021
Beverly Ann Hubenka (Conklin), a proud and lifelong resident of Omaha and Bellevue, passed away March 9, 2021 at the age of 89 and 11 months. Beverly was a graduate of Benson High School and Creighton University. Beverly was one of the first women to graduate from Creighton University. She was married to Dr. Lloyd J Hubenka who proceeded her in death in 1982. Beverly was very proud of her four children, Jayne Hubenka of Denver, Colorado, Evan Hubenka of Detroit, Naomi Mercier of Boston, and Sara Johnson of Charleston, South Carolina. She is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew her.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.