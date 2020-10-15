Campagna-Combs, Beverly J.May 23, 1931 - October 11, 2020Beverly passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House. She was preceded by parents: Aaron and Sylvia Combs; brother, Dick Combs; sisters: Dorothy Haden, Darlene Nelson; former husband, Joseph Campagna. Survived by brother, Jim Combs; four sons: Chris (Marea) Campagna of Omaha, Brad (Karen) Campagna of Omaha/Arizona, Mike Campagna of Omaha, Jeff Campagna of Vermont; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews.Beverly was born in Pacific Junction, Iowa, where she graduated Valedictorian from High School at the age of 17. She worked part-time as a telephone operator while attending school. She then moved to Omaha, married, and raised four boys. She worked part-time as a bookkeeper while her children were young. At the end of her career she had risen to the position of Senior Vice President of Crest Petroleum Oil. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending countless hours with her grandchildren. She hosted every holiday at her home for many years, including pumpkin carving contests for the grandkids. Beverly was extremely generous supporting multiple charities for many decades. She was always ready to assist others in their time of need, volunteering at The Hospice House and the Food Bank. She will now receive her well-deserved rest and reward.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Suggested Memorials: Josie Harper Hospice House.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000