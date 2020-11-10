Krayneski, Beverly Joan (Moravec) "Bev"



October 26, 1944 - November 8, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Lillian Moravec Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Ed Gruidel; brother, Wesley Moravec Jr.; in-laws, John and Betty Krayneski Sr. Survived by husband, John Krayneski Jr.; daughters and son-in-laws, Jennifer and Greg Wollmann, Alycia and Tony Devlin; grandsons, Andrew and Conner Devlin; many other family members and friends.



Bev was born and raised in South Omaha, attended South High School where she was a Cheerleading Captain and Homecoming Queen. She graduated from UNO and then became Program Director for the YMCA. Later she married, had two daughters. Bev became the proud owner of Upstairs Dancewear where she loved helping young dancers and people.



Bev will be missed by many.



Mask will be required at all Services. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service at Funeral Home. Family will also host a drive-by visitation 4-5:30pm outside the Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Omaha South High School Alumni or Holy Ghost Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to our website and click on Bev's obit and Stream Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.