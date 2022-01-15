Menu
Beverly J. Joerz
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Joerz, Beverly J. (Dorau)

November 30, 1937 - January 12, 2022

Beverly J. (Dorau) Joerz, age 84 of Omaha, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Bev was born November 30, 1937 to Hugo and Clara (Meyer) Dorau, in Rosalie, NE.

Preceded in death by her husband, Phil Joerz; her parents; sisters, Shirley Clem and Janice Kuhn; brother, Lyle Dorau and daughter-in-law, Toni Joerz.

Bev is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Evonne Joerz of Omaha, Scott Joerz of Omaha; daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnne and Mike Kahnk of Kennard, NE, Jeanne and Troy Hiller of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Brian Joerz, Nicholas Joerz, Adrienne (Ryan) Luedders, Heather (JD) Hall, Lyndsay (Nathan) Graham, Christie Lickert and Justin Hiller; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dorau.

VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, from 1-3pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108 Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 17, at 10:30am with luncheon to follow at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, 2617 S 114 St., Omaha. Burial at Bancroft, NE. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Master or the Josie Harper Hospice House.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus
2617 S 114 St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to a longtime old and dear friend that will be dearly missed. God Bless.
Wes Nelson
Friend
January 16, 2022
