Joerz, Beverly J. (Dorau)



November 30, 1937 - January 12, 2022



Beverly J. (Dorau) Joerz, age 84 of Omaha, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.



Bev was born November 30, 1937 to Hugo and Clara (Meyer) Dorau, in Rosalie, NE.



Preceded in death by her husband, Phil Joerz; her parents; sisters, Shirley Clem and Janice Kuhn; brother, Lyle Dorau and daughter-in-law, Toni Joerz.



Bev is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Evonne Joerz of Omaha, Scott Joerz of Omaha; daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnne and Mike Kahnk of Kennard, NE, Jeanne and Troy Hiller of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Brian Joerz, Nicholas Joerz, Adrienne (Ryan) Luedders, Heather (JD) Hall, Lyndsay (Nathan) Graham, Christie Lickert and Justin Hiller; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dorau.



VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, from 1-3pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108 Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 17, at 10:30am with luncheon to follow at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, 2617 S 114 St., Omaha. Burial at Bancroft, NE. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Master or the Josie Harper Hospice House.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.