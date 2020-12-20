Menu
Beverly Kiesel-Petersen
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Kiesel-Petersen, Beverly

April 6, 1937 - December 15, 2020

Beverly Kiesel-Petersen of Shelby, IA, resided in Omaha, NE.

Survived by son, Neil Ciechomski (Cindy); daughter, Kim Clark (Mike); grandsons, Colton and Ethan; extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021, details will be forthcoming at that time.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
Mom it has been too quiet at home without your laughter i enjoyed making you laugh your advise you cussing at your printer doing little things for you it is not the same just even to say how are you doing I want to say Merry Christmas its not the same Love Your Son
neil ciechomski
December 25, 2020
Beverly was a dear person. I still have the "worry angels" that she gave me years ago.
Jody Smythe
December 24, 2020
It was my pleasure to have known Bev over the past 25 years. She will always hold a special space in my heart. My deepest sympathy goes out to her family.
Tom Gerber
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Marge R Meyer
December 19, 2020
