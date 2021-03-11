Leinweber, Beverly A.



October 22, 1939 - March 2, 2021



Beverly Ann Leinweber (Sanko), age 81, passed away at Orchard Pointe, Glendale Assisted Living, Glendale, AZ on March 2, 2021.



Beverly was born to Theodore and Anna Sanko of Omaha, NE on October 22, 1939. She graduated from Omaha North High School in 1957. Beverly worked many jobs during her life from Banking to Real Estate.



She is survived by one brother Ted Sanko and wife Connie of Norton, KS; three nephews: Jon and Julie Sanko of Holdrege, NE; Jay and Patti Sanko of Kansas City, KS; Joe Sanko of Norton, KS; many cousins and friends.



Beverly had a very special caregiver, Teresa Hasty, of Scottsdale, AZ.



Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Anna Sanko and many other relatives from Omaha, NE.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.