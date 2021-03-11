Menu
Beverly A. Leinweber
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Leinweber, Beverly A.

October 22, 1939 - March 2, 2021

Beverly Ann Leinweber (Sanko), age 81, passed away at Orchard Pointe, Glendale Assisted Living, Glendale, AZ on March 2, 2021.

Beverly was born to Theodore and Anna Sanko of Omaha, NE on October 22, 1939. She graduated from Omaha North High School in 1957. Beverly worked many jobs during her life from Banking to Real Estate.

She is survived by one brother Ted Sanko and wife Connie of Norton, KS; three nephews: Jon and Julie Sanko of Holdrege, NE; Jay and Patti Sanko of Kansas City, KS; Joe Sanko of Norton, KS; many cousins and friends.

Beverly had a very special caregiver, Teresa Hasty, of Scottsdale, AZ.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Anna Sanko and many other relatives from Omaha, NE.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
R.I.P. Dear cousin, see you on the other side
Judy Gottsch
March 11, 2021
