Omaha. Preceded in death by husbands: Everett McDaniel and G. Robert Brown; daughter Kim Stark; and sisters: Betty Kizlin and Bonnie Bonacci. Survived by daughter, Linda Rimmerman (Mark); son, Bob Brown, Jr. (Sunny); many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of special friends and Church family. A big heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Methodist Hospital (7-South) for their care and compassion.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwest Hills Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, 2022.
We would like to offer our condolences to Babe's family but celebrate a life fully -lived. Babe was a great friend to my mother, Marge Torpy, which allowed my family to benefit from her wonderful friendship. We have shared many a ribald story or joke over the years. When my Mom died several years ago, our family adopted Babe as our surrogate "Mom". Covid prevented gatherings, but we kept in touch with "snail" mail and we always valued her notes and jokes. The world is a better place for having Babe with us for so long. Rest in peace, Babe--we love you.
Steve & Jackie Torpy
January 9, 2022
So sorry to lose such an upbeat member of our golf league. She was always cheerful. You have my sympathy.
Joan Gubbels
January 5, 2022
RIP Babe! I will miss you & the wonderful friendship I had with you!!! You always brought a smile to my face & made me laugh so many times!! You were a very special lady!!