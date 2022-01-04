McDaniel, Beverly "Babe"



January 11, 1928 - January 2, 2022



Omaha. Preceded in death by husbands: Everett McDaniel and G. Robert Brown; daughter Kim Stark; and sisters: Betty Kizlin and Bonnie Bonacci. Survived by daughter, Linda Rimmerman (Mark); son, Bob Brown, Jr. (Sunny); many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of special friends and Church family. A big heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Methodist Hospital (7-South) for their care and compassion.



Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwest Hills Church.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 N 108th St., 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, 2022.