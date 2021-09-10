Menu
Beverly "Bev" Shaffer
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Shaffer, Beverly "Bev"

On Monday, September 6, 2021, Bev passed away at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Corey Aldy; and grandchildren, Brandon (Lauren) Aldy and Neely Aldy. Bev is preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Denise Shaffer.

Per Bev's wishes, there will be no services. Instead, a private family inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Omaha Humane Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
Bev you will be remembered by all that we´re lucky enough to know as a no nonsense tell it like it is kinda gal with a heart of gold. You will be missed. Love and hugs being sent your way Grandma Bev-Trisha Lou
Patrice Mortensen
Family
September 10, 2021
