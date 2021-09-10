Shaffer, Beverly "Bev"On Monday, September 6, 2021, Bev passed away at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Corey Aldy; and grandchildren, Brandon (Lauren) Aldy and Neely Aldy. Bev is preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Denise Shaffer.Per Bev's wishes, there will be no services. Instead, a private family inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Omaha Humane Society.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222