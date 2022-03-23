Menu
Beverly J. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA
Smith, Beverly J.

Age 77

Beverly J. Smith, of Beaver Lake, NE, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Omaha, NE. She worked many years at Clarkson Hospital in the laboratory department and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church since 1966.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Michael Smith of Beaver Lake, NE; two daughters: Shelley (Kirk) Burson of Tucson, AZ and Ellen (Kevin) Dasher of Omaha, NE; 3 grandchildren: Dr Kelsey Burson and fiancé Kevin Fish, Kate Burson, and Sam Dasher.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 9:30am, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2pm, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1312 S 45th St., Omaha, NE. VISITATION: Friday at the church from 12:30pm until service time at 2pm.

Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church in Omaha, NE. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com.

SELLERGREN-LINDELL-DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME

509 N 6th St. Red Oak, Iowa 51566 | (712) 623-2796
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
