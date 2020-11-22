Vogt, Beverly "Joyce"



September 19, 1933 - November 19, 2020



Joyce was kind and had the best sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Raymond and Ann Richards; and brother, Sonny Richards. Survived by daughter, Liz Zuegner (Kerry); son, Scott (Naoko) of Tumon, Guam; grandchildren: Jimmy (Jennifer), Annie, and Carolyn; and great-grandson, Brady.



Due to COVID, there will be No Services at this time. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic School, 3405 S. 119th St., Omaha 68144.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.