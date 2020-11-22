Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverly "Joyce" Vogt
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Vogt, Beverly "Joyce"

September 19, 1933 - November 19, 2020

Joyce was kind and had the best sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Raymond and Ann Richards; and brother, Sonny Richards. Survived by daughter, Liz Zuegner (Kerry); son, Scott (Naoko) of Tumon, Guam; grandchildren: Jimmy (Jennifer), Annie, and Carolyn; and great-grandson, Brady.

Due to COVID, there will be No Services at this time. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic School, 3405 S. 119th St., Omaha 68144.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.