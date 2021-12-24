Luis, Billie Ann
Age 92 - December 22, 2021
Billie Ann Luis, of Papillion, NE, passed away on December 22, 2021 at Homestead of La Vista.
Billie was born on April 11, 1929 in Omaha, NE to German Immigrants Henry and Emma Degen. Billie grew up in South Omaha with 2 brothers and 6 sisters; she was the second youngest of 9 children. Billie attended South High School and moved to Colorado in the early 50's.
After moving to Colorado Billie met the love of her life, Francis Luis, a fellow Nebraskan (Columbus, NE). Billie and Francis married, raised 3 daughters, and shared an amazing and special love for each other throughout their marriage. Her husband, Francis, still looked at her with a sparkle in his eye until the day he died.
Billie had many special, creative talents. She was a gourmet cook and baker, an exceptional homemaker, a beautiful singer, and a talented floral arrangement designer. Billie could harmonize to any song and could play any song on the piano by ear. Billie loved entertaining and having fun. Billie and her husband shared a love of football and would frequently have football parties. After her daughters went to college many of their daughter's friends would still come over to hang out with mom and dad to enjoy the game. Billie also loved having gourmet dinner parties at her home. She often showed her love to others through her delicious food and hospitality. Each year she would celebrate family and her daughters friends birthdays with a small party, cooking them whatever special dinner they requested.
Billie's greatest love and joy came from taking care of her family. She adored her 3 daughters and had a very special place in her heart for her grandson, Preston.
Words frequently used to describe Billie: kind, fun, funny, optimistic, upbeat, resilient, strong, creative, wise and a lover of life.
Billie is survived by her daughters, Leisa Luis Grill (Rob) of Rochester, MN; Laura Luis Higginbotham (Devon) of La Vista, NE; Lynette Luis of Newport Beach, CA; and her beloved grandson, Preston Higginbotham of La Vista, NE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J Luis (August 7, 2003) as well as her siblings Roy Degen, Olga Nester, Julie Degen, Alice Padgett, Esther Boganowski, Elvera Kay, Doris Degen, and Henry (Hank) Degen.
Our family would like to offer special thanks to our mom's neighbors the Williams and the Johnsons for watching over her when we couldn't be there. A special thank you to our father's friend, Jim Garrett. After our father passed, Jim called our mom every week for 18 years to check on her and to see if she needed anything…he never missed a week. Thank you to St. Croix Hospice for caring for our mom, and for supporting us through this very difficult time. Finally, a big and heartfelt thank you to the amazing team at Homestead Assisted Living. You all added so much joy, fun and love to our mom's life during her final three years. We are forever grateful to all of you at Homestead that cared for, and loved, our mom. You are all angels on earth.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 2, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow at Bethany Funeral Home.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 3, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E Sixth St.) Interment at Graceland Park Cemetery. A LIVESTREAM of the services can be found on the Bethany website.
Memorials may be directed to Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center, Cancer Research Institute, or Alzheimer's Association
