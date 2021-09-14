Menu
Billy L. Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Williams, Billy L.

February 17, 1938 - September 12, 2021

Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the Iowa National Guard.

Preceded by parents, Vernon and Alice Viola (Jarvis) Williams. Bill was an automotive machinist owning B&J Machine from 1980-2019 and Williams Brothers Racing. He also worked at Genuine Auto Parts (NAPA) for 18 years.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlene (Robinson) Williams of Council Bluffs; sons, Randy J. Williams of Missouri Valley, IA; Christopher L. (Debi) Williams of Council Bluffs; Kirk L. (Debbie) Williams of Glenwood, IA; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family, Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the funeral home. Entombment in the Ridgewood Mausoleum with full military rites. Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 14, 2021
