Williams, Billy L.February 17, 1938 - September 12, 2021Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the Iowa National Guard.Preceded by parents, Vernon and Alice Viola (Jarvis) Williams. Bill was an automotive machinist owning B&J Machine from 1980-2019 and Williams Brothers Racing. He also worked at Genuine Auto Parts (NAPA) for 18 years.Survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlene (Robinson) Williams of Council Bluffs; sons, Randy J. Williams of Missouri Valley, IA; Christopher L. (Debi) Williams of Council Bluffs; Kirk L. (Debbie) Williams of Glenwood, IA; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.VISITATION with the family, Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the funeral home. Entombment in the Ridgewood Mausoleum with full military rites. Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com