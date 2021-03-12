Menu
Blanche E. Dunn
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Dunn, Blanche E.

December 9, 1920 - March 9, 2021 100 years

Blanche was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and died peacefully in her sleep in Omaha, NE. Blanche lived a full and rich life filled with love, family, friendships, adventure, and service. She was most proud of her WWII service as a member of the Navy Waves.

Blanche was preceded in death by husband, David Dunn; parents, Joseph and Frances (Domizlecky) Sykora; sister, Mildred Svoboda; brother, Bob Sykora. Survived by daughters Kathleen (Michael) Jedlicka of Papillion and Patricia (James) Coyle of Omaha; grandchildren: Amanda (Kelly) Brewer of La Vista, Brian (Hillary) Jedlicka of Avon, IN, Christopher (Kelli) Dean of Chicago, IL, Laural (Simon) Brookes of England, and David Coyle of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren: Daisy, Logan, Noah, Lydia, Ethan, William, Charlotte, and a baby on the way.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE following CDC guidelines: Saturday, March 13, at 3pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VISITATION: 3pm-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, Omaha, 1701 N 24 St., Omaha, 68110.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER``

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted steady seas and calm winds on your Journey to a Restful Peace.
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 15, 2021
I did not know your mother, but happened upon her photo, here. She looked to be a great lady and I thank her family, for her service. May she rest in peace.
Barb Robinson
March 12, 2021
Thank you for your service to America, Blanche. Semper Fi
A Marine
March 12, 2021
