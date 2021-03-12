Dunn, Blanche E.
December 9, 1920 - March 9, 2021 100 years
Blanche was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and died peacefully in her sleep in Omaha, NE. Blanche lived a full and rich life filled with love, family, friendships, adventure, and service. She was most proud of her WWII service as a member of the Navy Waves.
Blanche was preceded in death by husband, David Dunn; parents, Joseph and Frances (Domizlecky) Sykora; sister, Mildred Svoboda; brother, Bob Sykora. Survived by daughters Kathleen (Michael) Jedlicka of Papillion and Patricia (James) Coyle of Omaha; grandchildren: Amanda (Kelly) Brewer of La Vista, Brian (Hillary) Jedlicka of Avon, IN, Christopher (Kelli) Dean of Chicago, IL, Laural (Simon) Brookes of England, and David Coyle of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren: Daisy, Logan, Noah, Lydia, Ethan, William, Charlotte, and a baby on the way.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE following CDC guidelines: Saturday, March 13, at 3pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VISITATION: 3pm-5pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, Omaha, 1701 N 24 St., Omaha, 68110.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.