Blanche Plunkett
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moreland Funeral Home - Westerville
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH
Plunkett, Blanche (n. Malekovic)

Blanche Plunkett (n. Malekovic), known as Honey to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, age 93, of Westerville, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on December 3, 2020. She was born March 21, 1927 to the late Martin Malekovic and Anna Doudera (n. Pergl) in Brookfield, IL. Among her many talents, she excelled at architecture, art, baking, cooking, dancing, gardening, finding a bargain, raising an army of children, hugging, loving, competitive gameplay, and always welcoming family, friends and strangers. Blanche is survived by her brother, Al; and her children, Mary Rubnitz, Rebecca (James) Rousseau, Donald (Kathleen) Plunkett Jr., Yvonne (James) Tobin, Michael (Amy) Plunkett, Jeanette (Kathleen) Plunkett, Olivia (Scott) Rader, Marty Plunkett and Peggy (Michael) Petrovich; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; daughter, Ann Adams; sons-in-law, Fred Adams and Allen Rubnitz; two sisters and a brother.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Jireh India Missions, 2212 Raccoon Ln, Centralia, IL 62801 or to WARM/Pauls Pantry at https://stpaulcatholicchurch.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/WARMPaulsPantry. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family athttp://www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I feel so blessed to have known plans for over 20 years. She was truly an inspiration to us all. Not many 90 year olds take a cruise to Alaska!
Kathleen Ryan
Family
December 20, 2020
