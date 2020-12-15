Plunkett, Blanche (n. Malekovic)
Blanche Plunkett (n. Malekovic), known as Honey to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, age 93, of Westerville, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on December 3, 2020. She was born March 21, 1927 to the late Martin Malekovic and Anna Doudera (n. Pergl) in Brookfield, IL. Among her many talents, she excelled at architecture, art, baking, cooking, dancing, gardening, finding a bargain, raising an army of children, hugging, loving, competitive gameplay, and always welcoming family, friends and strangers. Blanche is survived by her brother, Al; and her children, Mary Rubnitz, Rebecca (James) Rousseau, Donald (Kathleen) Plunkett Jr., Yvonne (James) Tobin, Michael (Amy) Plunkett, Jeanette (Kathleen) Plunkett, Olivia (Scott) Rader, Marty Plunkett and Peggy (Michael) Petrovich; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; daughter, Ann Adams; sons-in-law, Fred Adams and Allen Rubnitz; two sisters and a brother.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Jireh India Missions, 2212 Raccoon Ln, Centralia, IL 62801 or to WARM/Pauls Pantry at https://stpaulcatholicchurch.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/WARMPaulsPantry
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.