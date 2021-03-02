To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Your Dad was a good person. Remember all the good times, he wij like that. Your Mom needs all her children know. Love
Serita Olson
March 4, 2021
Dear Mary Lou and Family, I'm sorry to read of Bob's passing. We enjoyed seeing both of you at the annual Christmas parties for the Public Relations telephone retirees. Everyone loved Bob so much that we adopted him into the PR group. He was a wonderful man who will be missed by many.
Cynthia Hadsell
March 4, 2021
Bob was such a kind man. I enjoyed seeing both he and Mary Lou at 5 o´clock Mass. strength to Lou.
Elizabeth Nelson
March 3, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to your family. I am still grieving the loss of Steve he passed in October. May God see you through this time and may al the fond memories from his life bring you comfort.