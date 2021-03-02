Erickson, Bob



Beloved husband of Mary Lou passed away Saturary February 27th, at age 93.



He proudly raised 7 kids and enjoyed 7 grandkids and 1 great-granddaughter. As a sports fan he played basketball in high school and baseball in the Navy.



He took early retirement from Northwestern Bell and enjoyed volunteering for his church, Habitat for Humanity, and The Heart Ministry.



No service is planned at this time. Many thanks to his lovely Hospice Team, especially Laurel and Kelly. Donations to The Heart Ministry Center.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.