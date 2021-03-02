Menu
Bob Erickson
Erickson, Bob

Beloved husband of Mary Lou passed away Saturary February 27th, at age 93.

He proudly raised 7 kids and enjoyed 7 grandkids and 1 great-granddaughter. As a sports fan he played basketball in high school and baseball in the Navy.

He took early retirement from Northwestern Bell and enjoyed volunteering for his church, Habitat for Humanity, and The Heart Ministry.

No service is planned at this time. Many thanks to his lovely Hospice Team, especially Laurel and Kelly. Donations to The Heart Ministry Center.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
Your Dad was a good person. Remember all the good times, he wij like that. Your Mom needs all her children know. Love
Serita Olson
March 4, 2021
Dear Mary Lou and Family, I'm sorry to read of Bob's passing. We enjoyed seeing both of you at the annual Christmas parties for the Public Relations telephone retirees. Everyone loved Bob so much that we adopted him into the PR group. He was a wonderful man who will be missed by many.
Cynthia Hadsell
March 4, 2021
Bob was such a kind man. I enjoyed seeing both he and Mary Lou at 5 o´clock Mass. strength to Lou.
Elizabeth Nelson
March 3, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to your family. I am still grieving the loss of Steve he passed in October. May God see you through this time and may al the fond memories from his life bring you comfort.
Connie LaBore
March 2, 2021
