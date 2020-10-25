Gibbons, Rev. Bobbie Jean
December 29, 1948 - October 20, 2020
Preceded in death by father, Rev. Dwight Gibbons; and mother, Novelene. Survived by brother, Garry and sister-in-law, Deborah Gibbons; aunt, Jeanette Gibbons (Carlisle, Iowa).
VISITATION: Tuesday October, 27th, 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Family burial at a later date. Memorial to Samaritans Purse and Saint Jude's.
For more details visitwww.Bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY -
Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.