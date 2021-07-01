Bonnie Bolte, age 98, passed away June 27, 2021. She was born on October 30, 1922 to Guy and Emma (Davis) Custer in their home near Silver City, IA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.F. "Kelly" Bolte and 2 infant grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Ann Vorthmann (Bill), Marshall (Linda) Bolte, Owen (Carol) Bolte; 6 grandchildren, Rachel Dyke, Sarah (Adam) Vandevanter, Evan (Kristen) Bolte, Karl Bolte, Kaleb (Caitlin) Bolte, Kelsey (Josh) Carper; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 2, 2021, 11am, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be held the hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. The memorials are suggested to Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
6 Entries
Sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Ann, your family is in my prayers.
Michealia VanScoy
July 1, 2021
The thought of your parents are good ones . Bonnie´s kindness and Kelly´s wisdom. Great role models !
Steve Sell
Friend
July 1, 2021
I have some wonderful memories of traveling with Bonnie when our husbands were on the school board at the same time, also from time spent with her at ISD. Paul and I send sincerest sympathy to her family!
Leslie Speck
July 1, 2021
Is an honor to call Bonnie a friend. She was always interested in our community, and supported those living there. She will be missed.
Kathy Roenfeld
Friend
July 1, 2021
Ann, Bill and Family -
I am so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She was always a very nice lady.
My deepest sympathy,
Sally Gallo
Sally
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing. She was such a sweet lady and an excellent cook and baker
Her family will be in our thoughts and prayers.