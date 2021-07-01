Menu
Bonnie Bolte
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Bolte, Bonnie

October 30, 1922 - June 27, 2021

Bonnie Bolte, age 98, passed away June 27, 2021. She was born on October 30, 1922 to Guy and Emma (Davis) Custer in their home near Silver City, IA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.F. "Kelly" Bolte and 2 infant grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Ann Vorthmann (Bill), Marshall (Linda) Bolte, Owen (Carol) Bolte; 6 grandchildren, Rachel Dyke, Sarah (Adam) Vandevanter, Evan (Kristen) Bolte, Karl Bolte, Kaleb (Caitlin) Bolte, Kelsey (Josh) Carper; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 2, 2021, 11am, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be held the hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. The memorials are suggested to Jennie Edmundson Foundation.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Ann, your family is in my prayers.
Michealia VanScoy
July 1, 2021
The thought of your parents are good ones . Bonnie´s kindness and Kelly´s wisdom. Great role models !
Steve Sell
Friend
July 1, 2021
I have some wonderful memories of traveling with Bonnie when our husbands were on the school board at the same time, also from time spent with her at ISD. Paul and I send sincerest sympathy to her family!
Leslie Speck
July 1, 2021
Is an honor to call Bonnie a friend. She was always interested in our community, and supported those living there. She will be missed.
Kathy Roenfeld
Friend
July 1, 2021
Ann, Bill and Family - I am so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She was always a very nice lady. My deepest sympathy, Sally Gallo
Sally
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing. She was such a sweet lady and an excellent cook and baker Her family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Sam and Margaret Delavan
Friend
July 1, 2021
