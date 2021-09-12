Hannum, Bonnie J. (Dewey)
October 8, 1925 - August 2, 2021
Bonnie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. Preceded in death by husband, Eddie Hannum; daughter, Terri (Rick) Tripp; parents, Betty and Bayed Larrabee, Merlin Dewey; siblings, Darryl Dewey, Jackie Dewey, great granddaughter, Hazel Hannum.
Survived by children, Jolene (Karman) Schmitz, Michael Hannum, Jim (T.J.) Hannum, Julie Bouchard (Wil Drake); 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers, Bill, Don, John Dewey and their families.
CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10:30am Saturday, September 18, at King of Kings Church, 11615 I street, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
, or the Omaha Public Library.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367
Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.