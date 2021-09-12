Menu
Bonnie J. Hannum
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Hannum, Bonnie J. (Dewey)

October 8, 1925 - August 2, 2021

Bonnie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. Preceded in death by husband, Eddie Hannum; daughter, Terri (Rick) Tripp; parents, Betty and Bayed Larrabee, Merlin Dewey; siblings, Darryl Dewey, Jackie Dewey, great granddaughter, Hazel Hannum.

Survived by children, Jolene (Karman) Schmitz, Michael Hannum, Jim (T.J.) Hannum, Julie Bouchard (Wil Drake); 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers, Bill, Don, John Dewey and their families.

CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10:30am Saturday, September 18, at King of Kings Church, 11615 I street, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Omaha Public Library.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
King of Kings Church
11615 I street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry to learn of the loss of Bonnie Hannum. We enjoyed working with Bonnie and Ed with our Coast Guard Auxiliary activities over the years. They always welcomed us to their winter retreat at Pine Island, FL. Our dogs were always the best of buddies. We and the boating community will miss them both.
Ken & Vicki Molacek
Friend
September 17, 2021
