Costar, Bonnie M.



August 31, 1926 - October 30, 2020



Preceded in death by, husband, Lowell; sister, Elinor Acree. Survived by, daughter, Mindy Costar Wayman (J.R. Weatherly); grandchildren, Jackie and Leah Wayman.



Family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 5th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, Nov. 15th, 1pm, at Alcesters United Church of Christ, 602 Mitchell Dr., Alcester, South Dakota, 57001. Memorials are suggested to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the Parkinson's Foundation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.