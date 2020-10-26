Menu
Bonnie Rae Bax
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Bax, Bonnie Rae

January 28, 1945 - October 14, 2020

Age 75. Preceded in death by her husband, George Bax, Sr. in 1997; and her mother, Lucille (Tim) Wilcoxen. Affectionately known as "BON BON", Bonnie is survived by her sister, Pam Fritz (formerly Wilcoxen) and her brother-in-law Dick Fritz, both now longtime residents in the Greater San Antonio, TX area; two step-sons, George Bax, Jr. of Plattsmouth NE, and Ora Bax in Sweet Water, TX; another Bax son, Bill Bax of Lincoln, NE; nieces, Karen Cristy (Fritz) Dlugosz of San Antonio, and Andrea Lynn Fritz of Russellville, AR. Bonnie raised and saw her two step-sons, George and Ora Bax, graduate from High School. Her Texas family will truly miss her.

Reception of Friends will be held at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with Interment in the Bellevue Cemetery beside her husband, George. Service information will be made available on the website below.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
