Preceded in death by her parents, ND and Lucille; husband, Julius Patrick Robertson; brothers, Mike MacAfee and Donald Janousek. Survived by her children: Darlene (Charles) Budd, Jon (Marqueta) Robertson, and Tony Robertson; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters: Bert, Sherry, Nancy, and Marilyn; brother, Darwin; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family, whom she loved dearly.
VISITATION: Friday, September 24, from 5-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 25, at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to the family to be used toward Bonnie's wishes to support veterans.
I was her and Bro. Pats Pastor for a while. I had the privilege of performing their renewing of wedding vows. They were always nice to my family, and we were so glad to know them, and look forward to seeing them again. Ms Darlene and family will be in our prayers....God bless
Mark and Windy Shumaker
Other
October 23, 2021
My condolences to all her friends and family.
Bonnie Hines
September 24, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss; prayers for comfort as you go through this phase of life..
Gail Grill
Family
September 24, 2021
I only met Bonnie one time and she was so full of joy. I remember both of us sharing a deep affection for Elvis. RIP my friend.....