Simon, Bonnie M.March 14, 1937 - April 6, 2022Survived by husband, Martin G. "Marty" of 57 years; family; and friends.SERVICES: Tuesday, April 19, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave. Omaha), with ROSARY at 9:45am, VISITATION at 10am, and MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City, IA.WESTLAWN-HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com