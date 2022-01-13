Menu
Bonnie B. Welchert
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Welchert, Bonnie B.

November 2, 1924 - January 11, 2022

Omaha - Survived by loving family.

VISITATION: Friday, from 4:30-6:30pm, with ROSARY 6:30pm at church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 9:30am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N 13th St., Ft. Calhoun. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Ft. Calhoun Fire & Rescue.

Jan
15
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
215 N 13th St., Ft. Calhoun, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Will miss you Bonnie and your ever present beautiful smile!!
Carolyn Wagner
Friend
January 15, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Don and Alene Masloskie
Friend
January 14, 2022
Prayers go out to all the Welchert family as they celebrate the life of such an amazing lady. I wish I could be there to say farewell until we meet again to her. I hold so many wonderful memories of Mom Bonnie in my heart. Watch over us sweet angel. Sending all my Love
Debby
Family
January 14, 2022
We are sending prayers to your whole family. She will be missed
Willie and Sue
January 14, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Welchert family on the loss of Bonnie, the family matriarch.
Lori Rhodig
Family
January 13, 2022
Hayley, Sophia, Cecelia, Grey
January 13, 2022
Condolances to the family on your loss.
Mrs. Kenneth (Linda) Minor
Other
January 13, 2022
Jim, Rick, Sue, Brian, Jordin
January 12, 2022
