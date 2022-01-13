Welchert, Bonnie B.



November 2, 1924 - January 11, 2022



Omaha - Survived by loving family.



VISITATION: Friday, from 4:30-6:30pm, with ROSARY 6:30pm at church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 9:30am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N 13th St., Ft. Calhoun. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Ft. Calhoun Fire & Rescue.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.