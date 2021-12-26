Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie J. Younk
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Younk, Bonnie J.

October 31, 1930 - December 21, 2021

Age 91. Preceded in death by husband, Albert P. Younk. Survived by her children: Robert Younk, Margie Johnson, and Connie Harwick; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at Offutt AFB Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1305 Thomas Dr., Bellevue.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000

| www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.