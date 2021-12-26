Younk, Bonnie J.October 31, 1930 - December 21, 2021Age 91. Preceded in death by husband, Albert P. Younk. Survived by her children: Robert Younk, Margie Johnson, and Connie Harwick; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at Offutt AFB Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1305 Thomas Dr., Bellevue.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com