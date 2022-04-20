Ashford, Brad
November 10, 1949 - April 19, 2022
VISITATION: Friday, April 22nd from 6:15pm to 7:30pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., followed by PRAYER SERVICE at 7:30pm. SERVICES: Saturday, April 23rd at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment, Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, food, and gifts, please go to the mortuary website for memorial recommendations.
To view live broadcasts of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.