Brad Ashford
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
6:15p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Ashford, Brad

November 10, 1949 - April 19, 2022

VISITATION: Friday, April 22nd from 6:15pm to 7:30pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., followed by PRAYER SERVICE at 7:30pm. SERVICES: Saturday, April 23rd at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment, Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, food, and gifts, please go to the mortuary website for memorial recommendations.

To view live broadcasts of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
6:15p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St., NE
Apr
22
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St., NE
Apr
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
