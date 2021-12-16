Menu
Brad L. Baughman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Baughman, Brad L.

May 29, 1949 - December 14, 2021

Preceded in death by brothers, Doug, Charles "Skip."

Survived by wife of 50 years, Rita; son, Matt (Courtney) Baughman; daughter, Donna Baughman (Marshall Davidson); grandsons, Jax and Noah; sisters, Mary Morris, Susie (Gary) Hall; many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 6-8pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (65 & Military Ave.)

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Wake
7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brad and my husband Terry and other family members, helped to create the KOIL's Haunted House. Brad and Terry re-wired a lot of the house to make it safe. Best memory ever. After that we had my house turned into a haunted house every year. Everyone helped make our house haunted until I had my son born in October. Brad & others were there always to help. Every Halloween I will remember our good times. Love you bro. See ya again some day.
Mary Baughman-Morris
Family
December 16, 2021
We were so sad to hear of Brad´s passing. We have great memories of him. Rita, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Luanne Rosso
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Brad's passing. Memories of visiting and boating at pickstown with brother Richard and your family. Will keep you in our prayers.
Bob and Jana vacek
Friend
December 16, 2021
