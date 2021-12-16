Baughman, Brad L.
May 29, 1949 - December 14, 2021
Preceded in death by brothers, Doug, Charles "Skip."
Survived by wife of 50 years, Rita; son, Matt (Courtney) Baughman; daughter, Donna Baughman (Marshall Davidson); grandsons, Jax and Noah; sisters, Mary Morris, Susie (Gary) Hall; many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 6-8pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (65 & Military Ave.)
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.