Brad and my husband Terry and other family members, helped to create the KOIL's Haunted House. Brad and Terry re-wired a lot of the house to make it safe. Best memory ever. After that we had my house turned into a haunted house every year. Everyone helped make our house haunted until I had my son born in October. Brad & others were there always to help. Every Halloween I will remember our good times. Love you bro. See ya again some day.

Mary Baughman-Morris Family December 16, 2021