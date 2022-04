Brad will be remembered as a loving father and caring husband. His life revolved around love of family-the most important to him. I had the pleasure of working with Brad before he entered NDE. He was chair of our group on education of youth in out of home placement--a concern he carried with him into the department. He will truly be missed as a caring man for youth and children and my friend. Prayers to his family for peace during this time of loss.

Patricia Frost December 27, 2021