B, you made such a difference in my life. You added color to more than my hair, and massaged my spirit as well as my hands. And the back alley laughing made Aksarben Village an easier place to be. You were and continue to be loved by me, the Roastafarians (Cass, Lindsi, E Sloan, Sarah, Mary et al) and all of Team Bean. When I look back at 2020 and why I never colored my hair again, now it won´t be because of Covid. It´ll be because we lost you. Truly, you were magical, and I will miss your delighted giggle when you would see the final result of your coloring wizardry. The world lost out this week, and I feel that loss deeply. I wish you peace, joy and the light and love of a million angels that look like Lady Gaga. #dryidea #grapefruitvideo #spabath

Martha Barbour December 11, 2020