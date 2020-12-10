Drown, Branden M.
August 7, 1994 - December 8, 2020
Survived by mother, Jill Lukis; sister, Megan Drown; grandmother, Janet Bruning; aunt, Kimberly Lukis; uncle, Jack Conway; cousins: Domonique, Dalyon, Diamond and Dalliya Conway; other relatives and numerous friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL GATHERING 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private family services to follow.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.