Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Branden M. Drown
1994 - 2020
BORN
1994
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Drown, Branden M.

August 7, 1994 - December 8, 2020

Survived by mother, Jill Lukis; sister, Megan Drown; grandmother, Janet Bruning; aunt, Kimberly Lukis; uncle, Jack Conway; cousins: Domonique, Dalyon, Diamond and Dalliya Conway; other relatives and numerous friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL GATHERING 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private family services to follow.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
My Branden Michael..you were Favoritests nephew since the day you were born. The smile to light a Thousand stars and such a Beautiful soul whose Love edured all. So many good laughs and great Memories you left me n my kids with that we'll cherish for the rest of Eternity Until we Hug again my beautiful nephew...may your light shine Bright paparazzi
Carmela ConqueringBear-Drown
December 15, 2020
To my beautiful family in Nebraska, I'm saddened to hear about your loss. Please know your in our thoughts and prayers.. Love the Bruning's and Metzermacher's...
Kerri Metzermacher
Family
December 12, 2020
Fred Bruning
December 12, 2020
Fred Bruning
December 12, 2020
Samantha Blackwell
December 11, 2020
Samantha Blackwell
December 11, 2020
B, you made such a difference in my life. You added color to more than my hair, and massaged my spirit as well as my hands. And the back alley laughing made Aksarben Village an easier place to be. You were and continue to be loved by me, the Roastafarians (Cass, Lindsi, E Sloan, Sarah, Mary et al) and all of Team Bean. When I look back at 2020 and why I never colored my hair again, now it won´t be because of Covid. It´ll be because we lost you. Truly, you were magical, and I will miss your delighted giggle when you would see the final result of your coloring wizardry. The world lost out this week, and I feel that loss deeply. I wish you peace, joy and the light and love of a million angels that look like Lady Gaga. #dryidea #grapefruitvideo #spabath
Martha Barbour
December 11, 2020
Dear Branden, we will miss you. You were taken from us too soon. You were a kind and loving soul and the world will be a lesser place without you.
Lori and Jack Hubbell
December 10, 2020
Always loved seeing Branden. He made a haircut a beautiful thing. To his family- my deepest sympathy, he was so special to so many.
Brandi
December 10, 2020
Branden was the type of person whose big beautiful heart touched everyone he met. His smile could make a bad day better in an instant. He genuinely cared about you as a person, and that caring shined through him every time I saw him. I will miss chatting with him and getting a hug whenever I go to Dark Horse Salon, there will be an absence there that can never be filled.
Beth L McManigal
December 10, 2020
We´ll miss you, B.
Cody Holtapp
December 10, 2020
Jana L Holtapp
December 10, 2020
Laura EagleBoy
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results