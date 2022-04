Earl, Brenda J. (Nicholson)June 6, 1958 - March 28, 2022Survived by husband, Greg; mother, Joan Nicholson; sister, Lisa Marks; brother, Jeff Nicholson; nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Sunday, April 3rd from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel. Family Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900