Brenda Joy Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Brenda Joy

March 31, 1957 - November 26, 2021

Brenda was preceded in death by father Donald Carmichael; brother Dennis Carmichael; and step-father Keith Hampton. She is survived by husband Robert "Bob" Johnson; children: Julia, Jeff (Shannon), Jeremy (Tina), Brian (Noelle), and Christy (Donald); grandchildren: Anthony, CJ, Rian, Emma, Austin, McKenzie, Ashton, Sterling, Clayton, Justis, Trinity, and Destiny; great-grandchild Izzy; mother Lois Hampton; step-mother Jan Carmichael; sisters, Denise (Gary) Soper and Nancy (Wayne) Murray; brother Scott Carmichael; and her favorite son Felix the cat.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, December 18th, at 2pm, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 1pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Livestream link on her obituary on the Funeral Home website.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 12, 2021
