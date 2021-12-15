Johnson, Brenda Joy
March 31, 1957 - November 26, 2021
Brenda was preceded in death by father Donald Carmichael; brother Dennis Carmichael; and step-father Keith Hampton. She is survived by husband Robert "Bob" Johnson; children: Julia, Jeff (Shannon), Jeremy (Tina), Brian (Noelle), and Christy (Donald); grandchildren: Anthony, CJ, Rian, Emma, Austin, McKenzie, Ashton, Sterling, Clayton, Justis, Trinity, and Destiny; great-grandchild Izzy; mother Lois Hampton; step-mother Jan Carmichael; sisters, Denise (Gary) Soper and Nancy (Wayne) Murray; brother Scott Carmichael; and her favorite son Felix the cat.
CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, December 18th, at 2pm, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 1pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Livestream link on her obituary on the Funeral Home website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.