Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Sue Jones
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Jones, Brenda Sue

August 11, 1949 - March 11, 2021

Age 71. Preceded in death by parents, Quiller and Nola Huff.

Survived by husband of 32 years, Charlie of Bellevue, NE; daughter, Renee James (Jon) of Nicholasville, KY; sisters, Carol McKisic (Max) of Buckhannon WV, and Goldie Williams of Newport News, VA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Reception of Friends following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 17, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

Memorials to: American Boxer Charitable Foundation or www.abcfoundation.org/

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Road Science - Jason Johnson
March 16, 2021
Blueknight Energy
March 16, 2021
WW Trucking
March 16, 2021
Your Omaha FHR Team
March 16, 2021
Flint Hills Resources
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results