Jones, Brenda Sue
August 11, 1949 - March 11, 2021
Age 71. Preceded in death by parents, Quiller and Nola Huff.
Survived by husband of 32 years, Charlie of Bellevue, NE; daughter, Renee James (Jon) of Nicholasville, KY; sisters, Carol McKisic (Max) of Buckhannon WV, and Goldie Williams of Newport News, VA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Reception of Friends following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 17, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Memorials to: American Boxer Charitable Foundation or www.abcfoundation.org/
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.