Brenna was so much fun to be around and she was always very kind to me. I remember in High School giving her a ride home and she would come up and visit me at Subway or laughing so hard during our late night talks at the QT when she worked overnights. She is one of a kind and she will be missed. To all you friends and family, my prayers are with you. Rest in peace Brenna.

Daniel Haynes Friend November 9, 2020