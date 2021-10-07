Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brett Evan Diver
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bellevue East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Diver, Brett Evan

April 7, 1959 - September 4, 2021 Age 62

Brett was a graduate of Bellevue East High School and sold insurance for Prudential Insurance for many years.

Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Diver; and his grandparents. Survived by his daughter, Stephanie Carey; grandchildren, Shayla, Dylan, and Brennan Carey; father, Carl W. Diver; brother, Daren Diver (Sandy), and sister, Kara Gamber (Jeff); stepsiblings, Linda, Mike and Nancy Johnson; brother, Tony Smith.

RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, October 9, 10:30am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at St. James United Methodist Church, East Campus, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Diver obituary. Memorials to American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James United Methodist Church, East Campus
1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue, NE
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. James United Methodist Church, East Campus
1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
BC
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results