Diver, Brett Evan
April 7, 1959 - September 4, 2021 Age 62
Brett was a graduate of Bellevue East High School and sold insurance for Prudential Insurance for many years.
Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Diver; and his grandparents. Survived by his daughter, Stephanie Carey; grandchildren, Shayla, Dylan, and Brennan Carey; father, Carl W. Diver; brother, Daren Diver (Sandy), and sister, Kara Gamber (Jeff); stepsiblings, Linda, Mike and Nancy Johnson; brother, Tony Smith.
RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, October 9, 10:30am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at St. James United Methodist Church, East Campus, 1501 Franklin Street, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Diver obituary. Memorials to American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.