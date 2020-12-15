Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brett William Downs
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Downs, Brett William

April 18, 1972 - December 12, 2020

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jenni; son, Luke; daughter, Lexi; father, Monroe Downs of Laurie, MO; father-in-law, John Georg; mother-in-law, Terri Georg of Holstein, IA; siblings: Dirk (Janeece) Downs of Denver, IA, Angie (Pat) Kupka of Waterloo, IA, Colleen (Brock) Weliver of Cedar Falls, IA; sibling-in-laws, Jon (Lonnie) Georg of Midway, TX and Justin (Val) Georg of Ida Grove, IA; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; grandparents, William and Ada Downs, Harry and Agatha Allen.

Family receives friends, Friday, December 18, 2020, 12 noon. SERVICES with Military rites: Friday, 1pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and MDA, Muscular Dystrophy Association. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
12:00p.m.
NE
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Hi Jenni, Luke, Lexi. Brett was one of the guys at work (CSG) that I liked to cross paths with, especially when I needed to just talk about something other than work. We talked about the vacation home in Missouri, the work that your families had done there, the fun he had there. We talked about children and college. We talked about sports. We just talked about real stuff, not the virtual stuff called work. I miss Brett. I think about him often. I will never forget 12.12.20. I think about you guys when Brett crosses my mind. I pray for you. I pray that God holds you tight, in Christ's Love.
Steve Carr
Work
December 10, 2021
Jenni and family; we were so shocked to hear about Brett's passing. I have many fond memories of working with Brett at Hayneedle and seeing the two of you at random school choir / show choir events at Elkhorn South. We are praying for you and all of your family members!
Tom Clement & Family
December 18, 2020
a loved one
December 16, 2020
Michelle Davis
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking and praying for all of you! Please let us know if you need anything.
wendy gove
December 16, 2020
Thinking of you in this difficult time,...no words can express how sorry I am for your loss.
Millie Long
December 16, 2020
Words cannot express the shock and sadness when hearing of Brett's passing. He truly was a great person, always smiling, laughing, giving to others. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Pam Freeman
December 16, 2020
Denise Grolly-Case
December 16, 2020
Denise Grolly-Case
December 16, 2020
We are broken hearted and grieving for your family. When we think of Brett it will always be with a smile- for his humor and kind heart. Sending you love, light, comfort and support.
Denise Grolly-Case
December 16, 2020
Jenni and family, so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs your way.
Michelle Welch
December 15, 2020
Brett and I worked together at Hayneedle for 12 years. My earliest memory of him was his love of Mountain Dew and all of us working together in a single room at Regency. Over the years we were peers and friends. He talked about his family with us all the time. His laugh could be heard throughout the whole office floor - especially when the Huskers lost - and he was always someone who would help when he could. RIP, Brett, and thank you for the solicited parenting advice, your sardonic wit, your willingness to debate even when we didn't agree and your friendship. You will be missed. Peace and love to your family; how heartbroken they must be.
Kerri Robinson
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Jenny, Luke, and Lexi words cannot convey how shocking the loss of such a good person at such a young age. I will hold you all in my prayers as you navigate through this grief. I was blessed to have known and worked with him these last four years.
Mike Overkamp
December 15, 2020
My heart breaks hearing of this loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family for comfort and healing.
Kellie Hollister
December 15, 2020
Brett you'll always be in our thoughts, it was a pleasure working with you, you were a great friend and coworker. Rest in Peace.
Annette Spencer
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Brett will be missed at CSG. He was a great guy. I am very sorry for your loss.
Lisa Bund
December 15, 2020
Really enjoyed working with Brett at CSG. Please accept my condolences for all who loved him and will miss him.
Steve Carr
December 15, 2020
I worked with Brett for many years at Hayneedle. I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Laura Friend
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results