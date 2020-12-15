Downs, Brett William
April 18, 1972 - December 12, 2020
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jenni; son, Luke; daughter, Lexi; father, Monroe Downs of Laurie, MO; father-in-law, John Georg; mother-in-law, Terri Georg of Holstein, IA; siblings: Dirk (Janeece) Downs of Denver, IA, Angie (Pat) Kupka of Waterloo, IA, Colleen (Brock) Weliver of Cedar Falls, IA; sibling-in-laws, Jon (Lonnie) Georg of Midway, TX and Justin (Val) Georg of Ida Grove, IA; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; grandparents, William and Ada Downs, Harry and Agatha Allen.
Family receives friends, Friday, December 18, 2020, 12 noon. SERVICES with Military rites: Friday, 1pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and MDA, Muscular Dystrophy Association
. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
