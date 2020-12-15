Brett and I worked together at Hayneedle for 12 years. My earliest memory of him was his love of Mountain Dew and all of us working together in a single room at Regency. Over the years we were peers and friends. He talked about his family with us all the time. His laugh could be heard throughout the whole office floor - especially when the Huskers lost - and he was always someone who would help when he could. RIP, Brett, and thank you for the solicited parenting advice, your sardonic wit, your willingness to debate even when we didn't agree and your friendship. You will be missed. Peace and love to your family; how heartbroken they must be.

Kerri Robinson Coworker December 15, 2020