Burke, Brian (Scott)
March 15, 1964 - December 19, 2021
Brian (Scott) Burke, 57, of Omaha, NE, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his loving wife, family members and beloved dogs at his side.
Brian was born March 15, 1964, to Gordon and Kay (Borgerson) Burke in Marshalltown, IA. He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1982 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Kaplan University. He was united in marriage to Nancy Vellinga on August 3, 2013, in Clinton, Iowa. Their paths crossed for the first time at their 30-year high school reunion in the summer of 2012 and instantly knew they were soul mates. Although the number of years they had together were few, their love for each other was vast, and they packed a lot of living into those years. Brian was proudly employed as a senior manager for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha. Prior to this position, Brian held numerous positions for Union Pacific in Iowa, Texas, and Nevada. It was the little things that brought Brian much joy... spending time with family and friends, sharing a good dad-joke and making people laugh, seeing the underdog win, sharing a big bag of gummies with his grandchildren, and spending Saturday mornings at the dog park with his dogs.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy; their children: Darby (Charles) Peterson of Apache Junction, AZ; Branif (Caeling) Burke of DeWitt, IA; Ben Patron of Fullerton, CA; and Sophia Patron of Boston, MA; grandchildren: Brody, Aevaeh, Lillyann, Westin, Gracie, Elijah, and Charlotte; his parents, Gordon and Kay Burke of Marshalltown; sister, Carey (Ric) Roberts of Tracy, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers; and his three large breed dogs: Moe, Tank and Lulu. Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Orville and June Borgerson; paternal grandparents, William and Lilly Burke; and his in-laws, Harvey and Mary Vellinga.
The family would like to thank the good people at the Buffett Cancer Center/Nebraska Medical Center, MD Anderson, and Endless Journey Hospice in Omaha for their compassion and care.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:30am, at the First Congregational Church in Marshalltown, IA. Rev. Daniel Vellinga will be officiating. VISITATION: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 5-7pm, at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown. Memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League in Marshalltown, IA and the Humane Society in Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.