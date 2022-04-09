Menu
Brian C. Conley
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 12 2022
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Conley, Brian C.

December 4, 1978 - April 2, 2022

Age 43. Preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas and Zena Reeves; Henry and Mary Conley. Survived by parents, Joseph and Betty Lynn; brothers, Joseph Jr. (Free) of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Deborah (Barry) Dancer of Omaha, NE; siblings from St. Paul, MN, Joseph Ray (Sonya), James, Cornell, Michael (Monica) Chester and Gayle (Leonard) White; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Private family burial will be held following the service.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 9, 2022.
