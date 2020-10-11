Stewart, Brian D.



Born on April 14, 1958 in El Paso, TX. Passed away on August 26, 2020. Brian graduated from Burke High School in Omaha in 1976 where he met his first wife, Lori Kochen. He later graduated from Texas A&M University with a Civil Engineering Degree in 1981, had three sons and settled in Omaha, working for the Army Corp of Engineers and Union Pacific Railroad.



Brian was entrepreneurial and hardworking, starting his own security company based in Houston servicing the ports along the Gulf of Mexico. Brian loved being outdoors, biking around the neighborhood, and working on home-improvement projects. He was a problem solver and active in his community, always willing to help his neighbors and be of service.



He was preceded in death by his parents, JC Stewart and Joyce Stewart; and his son, Kevin Michael Stewart. Brian is survived by his two sons, Kyle Stewart and Kory Stewart; his siblings, Mark Stewart and Melissa Quast; his second wife, Debra Stewart; his first wife, Lori Mueller; and numerous caring nieces and nephews.



Memorials can be sent to Morning Start Lutheran Church Preschool in honor of Mr. Kevin's World.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.