Loftus, Brian "Boz"
January 16, 1969 - December 4, 2020
Preceded in death by sister, Jody (Loftus) Ragan. Survived by parents, Dennis and Peggy Loftus; brother, Dennis Loftus Jr (Valari); brother-in-law, Dale Ragan; 8 nieces and nephews, Dane, Zach, Jessica, Jacob, Victoria, Colleen, and Bridget; and 9 great-nieces and nephews.
Private Interment for immediate family, with Celebration of Life in Spring.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2020.