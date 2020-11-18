Glowen, Brian M. a.k.a. "Walter"
August 14, 1980 - November 14, 2020
Brian was born to Ronald and Ann Glowen in Omaha on August 14, 1980.
Brian is survived by his parents, Ron and Ann Glowen; grandparents, Don and Lusena Glowen; sister, Colleen (Jeff) Fritch; sister, Katie (Tim) VanGeem; nieces: Allison, Aria, Presley, Maggie, and Riley; nephews, Nathan and Jackson; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony and Catherine "Grandma Kate" Deane; and uncle, Jack Glowen.
There will be an outdoor Celebration of Life: Thursday, November 19th, at 2pm, behind his parent's house (1005 No. 146th Circle). Bring a folding chair, mask and a memory.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.