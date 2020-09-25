Age 56 of Omaha. Brian is survived by his daughter, Alisa (Don) Betts; two grandchildren, Teagan and Macy; Alisa's mother, Tabitha Clark-Mass; his mother, Beverly Hirz all of Plattsmouth; brother, Dr. Gregg (Jane) Hirz of Omaha; and sister, Tammy (Jim) Lindsey of Colorado Springs, CO.
Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Roby Funeral Home. Final Resting Place: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
