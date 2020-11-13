Nietfeld, Brian S.
Resident of Bellevue, NE, died unexpectedly on November 8, 2020 at the age of 47. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future, as arrangements are being made by the family. Any memorials may be directed towards AFSP, Out of the Darkness; Wounded Warrior Project
and/or NAMI.
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St.
Papillion NE 402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.