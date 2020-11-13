Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brian S. Nietfeld
Nietfeld, Brian S.

Resident of Bellevue, NE, died unexpectedly on November 8, 2020 at the age of 47. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future, as arrangements are being made by the family. Any memorials may be directed towards AFSP, Out of the Darkness; Wounded Warrior Project and/or NAMI.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.