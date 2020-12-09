Van Ormer, Brian K.
July 2, 1959 - December 7, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, James and Kathleen Van Ormer of Clinton, Missouri.
Survived by former wife, Kathleen Van Ormer; children: Claire Dlugosz (Brandon), Michael, Matthew (Kaitlin) and James; three grandchildren: Emilia, Madelyn and Leo; and brother, David (Tammy).
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Respite Center or Valley Hope.
To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 3pm on Thursday.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.