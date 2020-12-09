Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian K. Van Ormer
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Van Ormer, Brian K.

July 2, 1959 - December 7, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, James and Kathleen Van Ormer of Clinton, Missouri.

Survived by former wife, Kathleen Van Ormer; children: Claire Dlugosz (Brandon), Michael, Matthew (Kaitlin) and James; three grandchildren: Emilia, Madelyn and Leo; and brother, David (Tammy).

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Respite Center or Valley Hope.

To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 3pm on Thursday.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Brian was one of my best friends in my youth. I am so sorry for your loss. I often think about all the great experiences we had growing up. I miss the hours we played basketball in driveway. The sports we played in Paul´s backyard. I miss the park, sledding in the winter, and all the great times we had. Brian was the champion of hide and seek. One time we looked for him for at least an hour. We did not find him as later we found out he had fallen down a flight of concrete stairs and had a concussion. He would do anything to win. I will think of him often.
Monte L. Bernhagen, MD
December 9, 2020
Many prayers going out to family and friends. He will be missed.
Amber Wells
December 9, 2020
To the Van Ormer family - We are deeply sorry for your loss and will keep praying for the entire family during this time of grief and sorrow. May Brian be at peace and with the Lord. "Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you." - John 16:22
Justin Dlugosz
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results