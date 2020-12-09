Brian was one of my best friends in my youth. I am so sorry for your loss. I often think about all the great experiences we had growing up. I miss the hours we played basketball in driveway. The sports we played in Paul´s backyard. I miss the park, sledding in the winter, and all the great times we had. Brian was the champion of hide and seek. One time we looked for him for at least an hour. We did not find him as later we found out he had fallen down a flight of concrete stairs and had a concussion. He would do anything to win. I will think of him often.

Monte L. Bernhagen, MD December 9, 2020