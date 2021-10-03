Walther, Brian S.
May 12, 1957 - October 1, 2021
Age 64, of Omaha and formerly of Waterloo, IA. Died on October 1, 2021 at home of cancer. He was born on May 12, 1957 in Waterloo IA, the son of Harlan F. Walther and Norma J. (Ziemer) Walther. He graduated from West High in 1975 and from University of Northern Iowa in 1981. While at UNI, he met the love of his life, Connie Williams, through the Lutheran Student Center with Campus Ministries. They married on September 11, 1982 in Hiawatha, IA. He went to work for Hy-Vee in 1973 while in High School and enjoyed a career in management. He loved working with and for people. He retired in 2020 after more than 46 years of service, the last 30 years in Omaha. He, Connie, and their two daughters, Kelley and Stephanie, have been members of Lord of Love Lutheran Church since 1991, where he was a member of the choir and served several terms on the Church council. He loved traveling, visiting his family, and collecting items that reflected times in history. His love of music was prevalent throughout his life and was passed down to both of his daughters. He is survived by his wife Connie; two daughters, Kelley of Kansas City MO, and Stephanie of Omaha; mother, Norma Walther; brother, Alan (Lisa) Walther of Rochester, MN; sister, Deborah (David) Aries of Rochester, MN; cousin, Gilbert (Peggy) Ziemer of Cedar Rapids, IA; sisters-in-law: Diana (James, Sr.) Ashley of Cedar Rapids IA, Dixie (Danny) King of Raleigh NC, and Suzanne (Dennis) Knott of Robins, IA; brother-in-law, Duane (Alice) Williams of Pine Flatts, TN; and 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harlan; and sister, Chris.
VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-7:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1pm at Lord of Love Lutheran Church. Memorials: MS Foundation, Campus Ministries, Lord of Lord Church, or charity of your choice
. To view the services online, go to: [email protected]
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2021.