Connie and girls. I am so sorry to hear of Brian´s passing. I am sure you are heartbroken and he will be missed. I know that the memories you made as such a close knit family will be of comfort to you during this difficult time. We know that our Heavenly Father will keep you all in his arms to bring you comfort, as well. My sympathies, Donna

Donna Vetter Friend October 3, 2021