Young, Brian Lee



Lance Corporal Brian Lee Young, born on June 30, 1961, was found dead on September 5, 2021 where he lived on Jones Street in Omaha.



FUNERAL: September 18, at 1pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4110 South 13th St., Omaha, NE 68107, with potluck banquet to follow.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.