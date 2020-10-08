Shropshire, Brittany Rachelle



April 13, 1994 - October 3, 2020



Brittany, age 26, was born on 13 April 1994 in Omaha, NE, the eldest of two daughters born to Layla SueAnn Shropshire LaFrancis and Robert Carl Bell. She spent all of her years growing up in Bellevue, NE, with the exception of two years in Windom, MN. She attended Omaha South and Bellevue East High Schools and went on to study as a CNA. She was vibrant, artistic, outgoing, adventurous, and a caring young woman.



On 9 May 2017 Brittany was blessed to have a beautiful daughter, Alaina Rose Shropshire, who was the joy of her life.



Brittany passed away on the 3rd of October 2020 at the age of 26 years, 5 months and 20 days. Family members left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Alaina; mother, Layla; father, Robert; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Marie Bell and Kaitlyn Page Thompson; brothers, Terry Shane LaFrancis and John Ryan Bell McMenimen; grandmother, Judith Mae Adkins Shropshire Carr; and grandparents, Dennis Leroy Bell and Tammy Louise Stowe Preston Bell; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her grandmother, Gail Elaine Conn Bell, and uncles, John Samuel Bell and Terry Lee Shropshire, preceded her in death.



RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Saturday, October 10th, 2–3:30pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view the video service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Shropshire obituary. Memorials will be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.