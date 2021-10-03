Allacher, Bruce B.
August 22, 1936 - September 24, 2021
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Viola. Survived by his wife, R. Sandra (Palma) Allacher; son, Scott (Lisa) Allacher; daughters, Rhonda Bond, Angela (Jamel) Cooks; sister, Brenda (Allen) Allacher; granddaughters, Stephanie (Lucas), Mia (Tim), Aliyah, Amaya; and great-granddaughter Layla.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, October 7, with ROSARY starting at 7pm at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, October 8, at St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. INTERMENT with Military Honors: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Salvation Army, or Omaha Supportive Living. For details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services
6505 South 144th Street,Omaha, NE.68137 ~ 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.