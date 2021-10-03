Menu
Bruce B. Allacher
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Allacher, Bruce B.

August 22, 1936 - September 24, 2021

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Viola. Survived by his wife, R. Sandra (Palma) Allacher; son, Scott (Lisa) Allacher; daughters, Rhonda Bond, Angela (Jamel) Cooks; sister, Brenda (Allen) Allacher; granddaughters, Stephanie (Lucas), Mia (Tim), Aliyah, Amaya; and great-granddaughter Layla.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, October 7, with ROSARY starting at 7pm at Braman Mortuary SW Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, October 8, at St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. INTERMENT with Military Honors: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Salvation Army, or Omaha Supportive Living. For details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

6505 South 144th Street,Omaha, NE.68137 ~ 402-895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Oct
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 "S" Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 3, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Janice and Greg Harris
Family
October 3, 2021
