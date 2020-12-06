Canarsky, Bruce D.
December 15, 1930 - November 28, 2020
Bruce went to be with our LORD on Saturday, in Wichita Falls, TX. He was born in Omaha, NE to his parents, William F. Canarsky, Sr. and Zetta Madara. Those left behind to cherish his memory are daughters, Patricia (Richard) Kimball of Paradise, TX, Lori D. Canarsky of Michigan City, IN; sister, Jacquelyn Sweeney of Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorna Hodges; brothers: Robert Appleton, William Canarsky, Jr., John Canarsky.
Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Eli Lilly at the Lafayette Indiana Plant after 30 years of service in 1986 as a maintenance supervisor. He was a lifetime member of DAV
#18 Manatee County of Florida, VFW Post#1154, Moose Lodge #1529, A Golden Eagle in the Fraternal Order of Eagles #347 in Lafayette, IN, American Legion Post #1 in Omaha, NE.
Bruce enjoyed traveling by car, flying and Amtrak, visiting family and friends throughout the United States. One of his favorite places was Las Vegas, NV, where he traveled 26 years with his special friend, Bonnie Oliphant.
Bruce enjoyed residing at Governor's Ridge Retirement and Assisted Living in Decatur, TX the last 3½ years. He had many friends there. Bruce's highlight was when his daughter, Lori came down to surprise him for his 89th birthday. It was one of the best surprise birthday party's ever. He also enjoyed living close to his daughter, Patti and son-in-law, Richard. One of his favorite pastimes was to help feed the cattle and look for the roadrunners!
He generously gave to Saint Jude's Children Hospital, BoysTown, Shriner's Hospital
, Doctors Without Borders
, Wounded Warriors
, St. Joseph Indian School and Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to any of the organizations listed above.
A Private Service was held and Bruce was laid to rest at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park in Omaha, NE on December 5, 2020.
