Vosburg, Bruce D.
June 17, 1943 - May 20, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Noble Perrin and Dena Ferrari Vosburg.
Survived by his loving wife, Susan Simpson Vosburg; children: M. Amy Vosburg-Casey (Mike, deceased,) Wendy Fox (Chad), and B. David Vosburg, Jr. (Kathryn); grandchildren: Zane and Nora Fox, Elena Vosburg-Casey, and Samantha, Daniel and Lauren Vosburg; brothers, Noble (Tuck) and wife Susan, and Sherwood "Woody" Vosburg; and brother-in-law, Stephen T. Simpson. Bruce passed away after a 26-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bruce was very proud of his parents, who sacrificed much to nurture and educate their three sons through colleges and grad schools as first generation graduates. Bruce went through the University of Notre Dame on an athletic scholarship and Harvard University Law School on an academic scholarship. He practiced law for over 50 years, many as the President/Managing Partner of the Fitzgerald, Schorr Law Firm.
He was active in the Omaha community, serving on many non-profit boards and as President or Board Chair of several, among them Children's Crisis Center, Child Savings Institute, Durham Museum, City of Omaha Parks, Omaha Bar Association, Nebraska Appleseed, Omaha Library Foundation, the Omaha, Nebraska and Missouri Valley Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association Executive Committee and Constitution and Rules Committee.
He won many city and state tennis championships, and served over 30 years as the Chair of the USTA/Missouri Valley Tennis Grievance Committee. He was elected to the Nebraska Tennis and United States Tennis Association/Missouri Valley Halls of Fame, as well as the Creighton Prep Athletic Hall of Fame.
Besides enjoying tennis, squash and fly-fishing, Bruce spent many hours working in his perennial gardens, where he said he felt God's presence as much as in Church, and particularly enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, October 3rd, 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Perpetual Memorial Fund or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com