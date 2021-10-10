Preceded in death by his father, Robert Forst. Survived by his daughter, Alexis Forst; mother, Joyce Forst; sisters, Connie (Randy) Woodward, Marilyn (Blake) Savidge, and Kristy Young; nieces, nephews, and other family; significant other, Trish Griffith.
VISITATION: Monday, October 11, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 12, at 10:30am at the Church. Interment at Blue Mound Cemetery in Milford, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brett and Jan Harris family
October 11, 2021
As I watch Neb play Michigan tonight reminds me of Bruce and I going to Mem.stadium to watch Huskers. Hope they win it tonight for Bruce. Great guy always fixed my a/c for me when needed. Lost touch when I moved to Florida. I Miss him cool dude. Rest in peace Bro.
Brad wagner
October 9, 2021
Tricia,
My heart goes out to you. Words can never say enough in times of loss. I hope that all the smiles, laughter, good times and travel memories help you to cope with your loss. When Bruce called into our office for you, I would ask, who should I tell her is calling? He would say "her roommate" and I would just chuckle. May all the loving memories of him continue to bring you comfort and soothe your heart. You're in my thoughts and prayers, "With deepest sympathy, Charlene"
Charlene
October 7, 2021
Dear Tricia-- I was so very, very sorry to hear of your beloved Bruce's passing. Although I never had the pleasure of meeting him, after seeing photos of you together and hearing stories about him, it is obvious what a great guy he was and what a beautiful bond you shared. May he rest in peace, and may God bring peace and comfort to your grieving heart. My deepest sympathy to you, my friend.