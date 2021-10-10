Tricia, My heart goes out to you. Words can never say enough in times of loss. I hope that all the smiles, laughter, good times and travel memories help you to cope with your loss. When Bruce called into our office for you, I would ask, who should I tell her is calling? He would say "her roommate" and I would just chuckle. May all the loving memories of him continue to bring you comfort and soothe your heart. You're in my thoughts and prayers, "With deepest sympathy, Charlene"

Charlene October 7, 2021